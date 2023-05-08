Paytm, Canara Bank, UPL: Should you buy, sell or hold these stocks amid the results buzz?

Intense selling pressure in the HDFC twins weighed heavy on market sentiment, dragging the benchmark indices sharply lower on Friday. The BSE Sensex plunged 694.96 points, or 1.13 per cent, to settle at 61,054.29. The NSE Nifty tumbled 186.80 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 18,069 for the day.



Select results-bound stocks were on traders' radar including One97 Communications (Paytm), Canara Bank and UPL. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



One97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 763-799 | Stop Loss: Rs 655

Paytm's stock observed a 15-day lateral consolidation breakout on the daily chart with higher volumes. The stock recently started showing higher relative strength. It is outperforming the benchmark indices. Further, the momentum indicator viz RSI is gaining momentum. Hence, one can buy the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 655 for a target Rs 763-799 levels in the next couple of weeks.



Canara Bank | Hold | Target Price: Rs 355-373 | Stop Loss: Rs 301

Canara Bank has seen a good rally from Rs 303 level to Rs 326 level. It has formed a “Doji” candle on the weekly chart, which hints at consolidation or minor correction ahead. Further, the RSI is showing a reading of 70 that shows some weakness. One can hold the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 301 for target of Rs 355-373 levels in the next couple of months.



UPL | Sell | Target Price: Rs 681-663 | Stop Loss: Rs 735

Shares of UPL started trading below the 200-day SMA of Rs 731 on the daily chart, which is a sign of weakness. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Further the momentum indicator viz RSI is negatively poised. Hence, traders can sell the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 735 for a target of Rs 681-663 levels in the next couple of weeks.



(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)