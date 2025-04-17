Paytm, Cipla, Wipro: How to trade these 3 buzzing largecap stocks

Indian benchmark indices continued to extend its gains and settled higher on Wednesday amid Trump tariff concerns. However, traders keenly await the domestic economic numbers and Q4 results by India Inc. BSE Sensex surged 309.40 points, or 0.40 per cent to settle at 77,044.29, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 108.65 points, or 0.47 per cent to end at 23,437.20 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Cipla, One97 Communications (Paytm) and Wipro are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Cipla | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,620 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,460

After a 13 per cent decline from its peak of March 2025 over the past three weeks, Cipla has fallen into oversold territory. However, recent trading activity suggests a potential shift in trend. The stock has recently crossed above its 100-day SMA after an extended period below, signaling a potential change in momentum. A successful breakout above the Rs 1,520 resistance level at 200 SMA could fuel a rally towards the Rs 1,600-1,620 price zone. A stop-loss order at Rs 1,460 is recommended to manage potential downside risk.

Advertisement

Wipro | Caution | Resistance: Rs 255 | Support: Rs 225

Wipro had been in a declining trend since February 2025, it found support Rs 225-230 around the peak of September 2023, which coincided with the line of parity. If these support levels hold, we could see a rebound towards the Rs 255-260 range. Conversely, if the support fails, the selling pressure is likely to continue, potentially driving the stock down to Rs 200 levels.

One97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 950 | Stop Loss: Rs 789

Despite recent weakness in the broader markets, Paytm has shown relative strength with its downside remaining limited. The stock has recently broken out of a consolidation phase and is now steadily progressing toward its January peak, forming a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. A breakout above this peak could trigger fresh upside momentum. The previous resistance zone of Rs 840–845 has now turned into a support level, making any pullback toward this range a potential buying opportunity for further gains.