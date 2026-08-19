Paytm, Eternal, Adani Ports: Bernstein adds 3 stocks, removes this RK Damani stock | Portfolio watch

Bernstein added Eternal, saying strong Ebidta and net order value growth, good management commentary and its dominant quick-commerce position suggest competitive concerns are easing. It noted that Eternal's food-delivery business is also showing steady growth.

As per Bloomberg, Bernstein added Paytm as a momentum play ahead of the potential finalization of merchant discount rate. Adani Ports has found a place back in Bernstein's portfolio after its recent correction. Bernstein cited an improving global environment, a

healthy balance sheet, pricing power and international operations as an important growth driver.

Meanwhile, DMart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani (RK Damani), was removed from Bernstein's list following its outperformance. The foreign brokerage sees no decisive near-term direction for DMart and flagged risks from weak sowing, elevated wholesale inflation and the continuing threat from quick commerce.

Advertisement

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Titan Company, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Zydus Life are said to be among its portfolio holdings.