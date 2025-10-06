Paytm, Netweb Tech shares may see more upside, says Ventura's Vinit Bolinjkar; prefers Maruti, Hyundai in autos

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, remains positive on select stocks from the new-age technology segment, expressing confidence in their potential to deliver further upside.

Among his key picks is Netweb Technologies India Ltd, which he believes has a strong growth trajectory. "The company has been receiving orders far in excess of what we had contemplated for FY28 in terms of growth. The growth story is very strong and there's very little capex required. We believe there's more headroom left in the stock, though there could be some correction after the recent parabolic rise. The counter may remain sideways in the near term before moving up again," Bolinjkar told Business Today on Monday.

He also expressed optimism about One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm. "Given its 'AI-first' approach, we are positive on Paytm and have reinitiated a 'Buy' on the stock. The price can go up to Rs 2,000-plus from current levels over the next 24 months," he said.

Highlighting a potential shift in India's payments landscape, Bolinjkar added, "One more interesting aspect is going to be UPI-enabled credit, where you replace credit cards with UPI. If anyone is going to find a solution there, I'm sure it will be Paytm."

Apart from the new-age technology counters, the Ventura analyst also sees opportunities in the automobile sector, particularly in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Monday, led by gains in banking, financial and technology stocks. The BSE Sensex advanced 583 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,790, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 183 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 25,078. Twelve of the sixteen major sectoral indices rose, with private banks, financials and IT climbing 1.22 per cent, 1.20 per cent and 2.28 per cent, respectively.