Paytm on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly net profit since listing. Paytm clocked a profit of Rs 122.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter led by a sharp cut in expenses. In the June 2024 quarter, loss of the firm stood at Rs 840 crore.

Expenses fell sharply to Rs 201.61 croe in the last quarter against Rs 247.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter. In the March 2025 quarter, expenses stood at Rs 215.49 crore.

Revenue came in at Rs 1918 crore in the last quarter due to an increase in number of subscription merchants, higher GMV and growth in revenues from distribution of financial services.

EBITDA turned profitable at Rs 72 Cr (margin of 4%), demonstrating robust growth, improvement in margin and disciplined cost structure. EBITDA in June 2024 quarter stood at (minus Rs 793 crore) and (minus Rs 88.6 crore) in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

The company has a cash balance of Rs 12,872 crore, providing capital flexibility to expand merchant payments, distribution of financial services, and AI-led innovations

The earnings were announced after market hours today. In the current session, Paytm stock ended 3.37% higher at Rs 1052.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 67,186 crore.

On the technical aspect of the Paytm stock, Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Porfolio said, "Paytm has been consistently forming an higher high and higher low, indicating a sustained uptrend. From a technical standpoint, traders should adopt a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the event."

"For those holding existing positions, it is advisable to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 1000 and continue holding for a potential upside towards Rs 1,100, provided the stock sustains above the breakout zone with supportive volume action," added Vithlani.