Paytm share price: 3 reasons Goldman Sachs raised target by 39%, maintained Buy

Goldman Sachs has raised its 12-month target price on One 97 Communications Ltd, which operates Paytm, by 39 per cent to Rs 2,070 from Rs 1,500, while maintaining its Buy recommendation on the stock. In a fresh note, the global investment bank said its revised target reflects stronger earnings expectations after factoring in the recently announced UPI MDR, along with what it described as continued strength in Paytm’s market share, revenue growth and margin momentum.
The brokerage said it likes Paytm for three key reasons. First, it said the company’s underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum remain strong and are expected to continue. Second, it estimated that the recently announced UPI MDR could lead to Ebitda upgrades of up to 40 per cent for Paytm, and said this is not fully reflected in the current share price. Third, it sees optionalities for Paytm’s earnings and valuation multiples from the scale-up of postpaid, a potential relaunch of the wallet business, and the next deadline for implementation of a UPI market share cap in December 2026, which it said could be a material event for the company.