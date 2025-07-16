Paytm shares hit Rs 1,000 mark first time after Dec 2024; check Q1 result date & previews

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, surged another 2.5 per cent to Rs 1013.75 on Wednesday as the stock reclaimed Rs 1,000 mark for the first time after December 2024, roughly after 17 months. The new-age internet based player is set to announce its earnings next week.

A meeting of board of directors of One97 Communications is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, said Paytm in an exchange filing with the bourses on July 12, 2025.

"Further, we wish to inform you that the Company will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 06:00 pm (IST) to 06:45 pm (IST) to discuss the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," it added in the filing.

Shares of Paytm have posted gains for the straight fifth month in July as the stock has added 9.4 per cent on a month-to-date basis so far. The stock has posted gains in 12 months out of the last 14 times. However, the stock is still 53 per cent below its IPO price of Rs 2,150, launched back in November 2021.

Shares of Paytm have surged nearly 140 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 425.65, hit a year ago. The stock has surged more than 15 per cent in the last one month, while it has gained about 25 per cent in the last two months. The stock has nearly tripled investors wealth in the last 14-15 month period.

YES Securities assume 5 per cent QoQ growth in Payments Services Revenue and 10 per cent QoQ growth in Financial Services and Others and arrive at an overall growth in Revenue from operations of 2.1 per cent QoQ, after adjusting for UPI incentive received in 4QFY25. There was an exceptional loss in 4QFY25 on account of accelerated charge on cancellation of ESOPs, it said.

"We forecast Payment Processing Charges as a proportion of Payments Revenue to be at 55 per cent, a metric that was 49.8 per cent in 4QFY25, higher QoQ largely due to UPI incentive in 4QFY25. We arrive at a total expenses of 5 per cent QoQ, compared with a growth of 1 per cent in 4QFY25, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6 per cent, a deterioration of -362 bps QoQ," YES Securities adds.

Paytm reported a recovery in business metrics during FY25 after bearing the brunt of regulatory restrictions. It remains focused on expanding its merchant base, alongside a recovery in its disbursement run rate. Contribution margin is expected to remain healthy, led by cost control, which will help Paytm turn Ebitda positive by FY27E, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"However, we remain watchful of the challenging macro environment, near-term pressure on the UPI market share and weaker profitability in payments business as MDR on UPI transactions now looks unlikely," it added. Motilal Oswal continues to maintain its 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870.