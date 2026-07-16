Paytm shares in focus: 7.53 lakh retail investors eye maiden bonus issue, Q1 results on July 20

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) are in focus on Thursday morning as the company board would meet on Monday, July 20, to consider a bonus issue proposal, along with its June quarter results. If approved, this would be the maiden bonus issue by Paytm, which had 7,52,688 individual investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh as of June 30.

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Paytm said it will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 3:30 pm IST to 04:15 pm IST to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We wish to inform you that trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives till Wednesday, July 22, 2026 and shall also apply for the bonus Issue event," Paytm informed stock exchanges.

MOFSL in its Q1 preview note said Paytm's revenue from operations is expected to grow at a 26 per cent YoY or 7 per cent QoQ to Rs 2,410 crore. Contribution profit is also expected to grow strongly at 16 per cent YoY or 7 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,340 crore. The domestic brokerage sees contribution margin to come in at 55.5 per cent. Gross merchandise value (GMV) growth is seen climbing 27 per cent YoY or 5 per cent QoQ to Rs 6.9 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis, "we assume 4 per cent QoQ growth in Payments Services Revenue and 5 per cengt QoQ growth in Financial Services and Others and arrive at an overall growth in revenue from operations of 4.2 per cent QoQ. We forecast Payment Processing Charges (PPC) as a proportion of Payments Revenue to be at 53.5 per cent, a metric that was 54.7 per cent in 4QFY26," YES Securities said in its Q1 preview note.

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It arrived at a total expenses (excluding PPC and ESOP expenses) growth of 4.3 per cent QoQ, compared with a growth of 5 per cent in 4QFY26, resulting in an Ebitda margin (excluding other income and before ESOP cost) of 6.2 per cent, an expansion of 37 bps QoQ.

YES Securities sees Paytm's Q1 net profit at Rs 188.40 crore, up 54.3 per cent YoY. Sales are see rising 23 per cent YoY to Rs 2,358.20 crore.