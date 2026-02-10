Paytm shares in focus: IRDAI renews insurance broking license of subsidiary

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, are expected to be in focus during Wednesday's trading session after the insurance regulator IRDAI renewed the insurance broking license of its wholly-owned subsidiary.

In a post-market exchange filing on Tuesday, Paytm said: "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has renewed the insurance broking license of Paytm Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd (PIBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Ltd, under the Direct (Life & General Insurance Broker) category. A copy of the license dated February 9, 2026, received by PIBPL from IRDAI on February 10, 2026, at 1.01 pm (IST), is attached as Annexure I."

The fintech company added that the license will be valid from February 17, 2026, to February 16, 2029.

Meanwhile, Paytm shares ended 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 1,160.30 on Tuesday. At this price, the stock has gained 49.28 per cent over the past one year.

On the financial front, the company reported a net profit of Rs 225 crore for the quarter ended December 31 (Q3 FY26), marking its third straight profitable quarter, compared with a net loss of Rs 208 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,194 crore. EBITDA improved to Rs 156 crore, translating into a margin of 7 per cent, reflecting a YoY improvement of Rs 379 crore. Indirect costs declined 8 per cent to Rs 1,092 crore.