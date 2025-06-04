Paytm share price rises after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, experienced a 2.4% rise in its share price on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on the BSE, with the stock reaching a high of ₹950.75 per share. This uptick in share price comes on the heels of an announcement by its subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies, about the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore. At 11:45 AM, the stock was trading 1.56% higher at ₹942.5, in contrast to the BSE Sensex, which was up by 0.21% at 80,907.36. The company's market capitalisation stands at ₹60,122.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹338.

In comparison to the broader market, Paytm shares have lagged over the past year, declining by 3%, whereas the BSE Sensex has risen by approximately 12%. On June 3, 2025, after market hours, Paytm Cloud Technologies disclosed its plan to expand its international footprint by setting up a subsidiary in Singapore. The Board of Directors approved a subscription amount of SGD 250,000 for acquiring 25,000 equity shares at SGD 10 each in Paytm Singapore. This strategic move aims to enhance Paytm's presence in international markets.

Paytm, a digital payments and financial services platform, offers a wide array of services such as online and in-store payments, mobile recharges, utility bill payments, ticket bookings, and peer-to-peer money transfers. This expansion into Singapore marks a significant step for Paytm Cloud Technologies, potentially broadening the company's service offerings in the Asia-Pacific region. Industry analysts view this development as a positive move towards strengthening Paytm's market position and competitive edge, particularly amidst a growing digital economy. The company's strategic focus on international expansion aligns with broader trends of digital payment platforms seeking new growth avenues.