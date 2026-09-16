Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Paytm shares surge 7%, Pine Labs falls 8% | Impact of MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

Paytm shares surge 7%, Pine Labs falls 8% | Impact of MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000

PAYTM1,746.30(0.94%)

Shares of Paytm jumped 7.24 per cent to Rs 1,856.50. JM Financial said the notified rate is materially above the level it had modelled in, but the carve-outs are also broader than assumed.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 11:27 AM IST
Paytm shares surge 7%, Pine Labs falls 8% | Impact of MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000Pine Labs Ltd tanked 7.69 per cent to Rs 178.80. The stock fell even as Emkay Global upped its target price by 20.9 per cent to Rs 230 from Rs 190, implying 18.1 per cent upside.

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) jumped 7 per cent in Wednesday's trade while those of Pine Labs Ltd fell 6 per cent following the introduction of MDR charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

Shares of Paytm jumped 7.24 per cent to Rs 1,856.50. JM Financial said the notified rate is materially above the level it had modelled in, but the carve-outs are also broader than assumed, forcing its hand to cut the eligible-GMV overlay to 20 per cent from 30 per cent earlier.

Advertisement

"Retaining our 20 per cent share assumption for Paytm, pass-through rises to 8 bps (from 5 bps). We now reckon FY27E/28E incremental revenue would be Rs 210 crore/470 crore and incremental adjusted Ebitda shall be Rs 140 crore/440 crore (net of UPI incentive loss)—taking overall adjusted Ebitda 9.8 per cent/19 per cent above our no-MDR estimates, with margin up 110 bps/270 bps to 14.6 per cent/20.6 per cent," JM Financial said.

JM Financial said the NPCI is yet to specify how the MDR pool shall be distributed across the value chain. Accordingly, it said the 20 per cent share in MDR assumption remains a major risk factor in our estimates, while revising its target of Rs 2,150 from Rs 1,950.

Advertisement

Pine Labs Ltd tanked 7.69 per cent to Rs 178.80. It is still up 10 per cent in the past one month. The stock fell even as Emkay Global upped its target price by 20.9 per cent to Rs 230 from Rs 190, implying 18.1 per cent upside. The brokerage suggested a target of Rs 2,400 for Paytm.

"Optically rich on near-term earnings, these multiples compress rapidly as operating leverage plays through — we estimate FY28-32E EBITDA CAGR of 32.6 per cent/29.8 per cent and PAT CAGR of 27.8 per cent/36.4 per cent for Paytm/Pine Labs — with the MDR stream accruing on rails and merchant relationships already in place," it said.

Emkay said key risks to its estimates are the eventual interchange-sharing formula, value leaking to merchants through competitive discounting as acquirers grapple for large-ticket flow, and elasticity at the Rs 2,000 threshold.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, One MobiKwik Systems Ltd shares were down 1.95 per cen at Rs 196.95 apiece.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more