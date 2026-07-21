Shares of One 97 Communications commonly referred to as Paytm were trading 3% lower on Tuesday amid the board of the firm deciding not to proceed with the bonus issue of shares. The board of the firm said it would focus on further compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation. On July 15, the Paytm operator had said that its board would consider a bonus issue of shares along with the June quarter results.

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However, the results were announced on July 20 with no announcement of the bonus issue of shares.

Paytm shares were in a flip-flop mode during the highly volatile trading session today. The stock, which rose nearly 2.58% to Rs 1382.90 in early deals today, fell 2.91% to Rs 1308.75 in the afternoon session.

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Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 84,573 crore. The stock reached a record high of Rs 1407 on July 15, 2026.

Total 4.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 54.31 crore. Paytm stock has gained 30% in a year and risen 21% in a month. The stock has a beta of 1.57, indicating high volatility in a year.

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In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 70.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

On Monday, after market hours, the digital payment firm announced a 79% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 220 crore, led by sustained momentum in its payments business, merchant subscriptions and financial services distribution.

The fintech company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased from Rs 183 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

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Revenue from operations climbed 28% year-on-year to Rs 2,448 crore during the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 1,918 crore in the same period last year. Total income rose to Rs 2,630 crore from Rs 2,159 crore, reflecting broad-based business growth across key segments.