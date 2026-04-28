Paytm stock: Up 40% from 52-week low, should you 'buy' after Payments Bank licence issue?

Shares of Paytm (listed as One 97 Communications Ltd) have been under selling pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the banking licence of its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on April 24. Paytm is a leading Indian financial technology company focusing on digital payments, financial services, and commerce.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paytm stock is down 12.57% this year as the US-Iran war and the US tariff issue took a toll on investor sentiment. However, the stock has gained 40% from the 52 week low of Rs 803.10 on May 7, 2025.

In the current session, Paytm shares closed flat at Rs 1129.10 against the previous close of Rs 1130.15. Market cap of Paytm stood at Rs 72,274 crore.

The stock reached a record high of Rs 1,381.75 on December 2, 2025.

Total 1.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.69 crore.

Paytm stock has lost 14% in six months and gained 28% in a year.



The stock has a beta of 1.55, indicating high volatility in a year.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Paytm stands at 54.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Paytm are trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Paytm share price targets, outlook

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "The structure suggests a base formation, however momentum remains neutral with RSI flattening near mid-zone. A buy should be considered only above Rs 1,143, where the stock can decisively reclaim its key EMAs and confirm a trend reversal. Until then, it’s better to stay cautious and avoid premature entries. Sustaining above Rs 1,143 can open upside towards Rs 1,220–1,260, while failure to hold may keep the stock range-bound."

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1051 , while resistance stands at Rs 1142. A decisive breakout above Rs 1142 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1200. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1050 –Rs 1200 range. Profit booking is advised."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Momentum-wise, the RSI is placed near the mid-zone with a slight upward tilt, suggesting a gradual improvement in strength. On the upside, resistance is seen around Rs 1180–Rs 1200, while immediate support is placed near Rs 1000.

Overall structure remains positive with consolidation at higher levels; a sustained move above resistance can trigger fresh upside momentum towards Rs 1350-1400, while holding above the support zone will be the key to maintain the bullish bias."