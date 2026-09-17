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Paytm, Tata Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers:  Stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

Paytm, Tata Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers:  Stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

PAYTM1,790.00(3.47%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that Paytm has delivered a clean breakout from its monthly rounding‑bottom pattern, igniting a strong rally toward Rs 1,855—an impressive gain from the breakout zone

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:54 AM IST
Paytm, Tata Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers:  Stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop lossBased on its recent advance, Kalyan Jewellers is undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation, said the analyst.

Indian equity managed to post gains on Wednesday on the back of supportive global cues led by easing crude oil price ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome. Select pockets saw some buying interest. The BSE Sensex jumped 332.63 points, or 0.45 per cent, to end at 74,336.45, NSE's Nifty50 gained 99 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 23,217.60 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Tata Chemicals, One 97 Communications Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:


One 97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,600
Paytm has delivered a clean breakout from its monthly rounding‑bottom pattern above Rs 1,410, igniting a strong rally toward Rs 1,855—an impressive gain from the breakout zone. The weekly structure further validates this strength with prices sustaining above key moving averages and supported by rising volumes. Traders following a buy‑on‑dips approach may consider the Rs 1,700–1,680 region as an ideal accumulation zone, in line with the breakout formation and evident demand. With the broader trend firmly intact, Paytm appears well‑positioned to extend its move toward Rs 1,955–2,000, comfortably above its IPO level. A close below Rs 1,600, however, would be an important downside risk to track.

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Tata Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 800 | Stop Loss: Rs 660
Despite the recent pullback from its high, Tata Chemicals Ltd continues to display a constructive setup. The long‑leg doji on a daily chart post a prolonged decline highlights an emerging reversal pattern. Price strength above major moving averages supports the possibility of further upside. Dips toward Rs 690–700 can be used as entry opportunities, with a potential move toward Rs 800–810 and a stop loss placed at Rs 660.


Kalyan Jewellers India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 620 | Support: Rs 555
Based on its recent advance from Rs 556 to Rs 620, Kalyan Jewellers is undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation; it faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 610-620 range due to the presence of previous swing high and 20-day SMA; a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch is Rs 560-555 and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 530-525 area.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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