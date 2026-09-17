Paytm, Tata Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers:  Stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss



One 97 Communications | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,600

Paytm has delivered a clean breakout from its monthly rounding‑bottom pattern above Rs 1,410, igniting a strong rally toward Rs 1,855—an impressive gain from the breakout zone. The weekly structure further validates this strength with prices sustaining above key moving averages and supported by rising volumes. Traders following a buy‑on‑dips approach may consider the Rs 1,700–1,680 region as an ideal accumulation zone, in line with the breakout formation and evident demand. With the broader trend firmly intact, Paytm appears well‑positioned to extend its move toward Rs 1,955–2,000, comfortably above its IPO level. A close below Rs 1,600, however, would be an important downside risk to track.

Advertisement



Tata Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 800 | Stop Loss: Rs 660

Despite the recent pullback from its high, Tata Chemicals Ltd continues to display a constructive setup. The long‑leg doji on a daily chart post a prolonged decline highlights an emerging reversal pattern. Price strength above major moving averages supports the possibility of further upside. Dips toward Rs 690–700 can be used as entry opportunities, with a potential move toward Rs 800–810 and a stop loss placed at Rs 660.



Kalyan Jewellers India | Caution | Resistance: Rs 620 | Support: Rs 555

Based on its recent advance from Rs 556 to Rs 620, Kalyan Jewellers is undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation; it faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 610-620 range due to the presence of previous swing high and 20-day SMA; a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch is Rs 560-555 and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 530-525 area.