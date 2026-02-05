PB Fintech share price spikes 10% as board cancels meeting on QIP

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd soared 10 per cent in Thursday’s trade after the company said the board meeting scheduled to consider its proposed Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) had been cancelled. The company did not provide clarity on when the proposal would be taken up in a future meeting.

Advertisement

By 1.52 PM, the scrip had climbed 9.59 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1578 on BSE. "In furtherance to our intimation dated February 02, 2026 and pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held today, February 05, 2026, to discuss potential Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) has been cancelled," PB Fintech informed stock exchanges.

PB Fintech had on February 2 said its board noted the company’s robust organic growth trajectory over the years and discussed on its strategy to complement this by selectively pursuing inorganic opportunities in local and/or international markets, through strategic investments, acquisitions and/or partnerships.

Advertisement

MOFSL had said that the company is expected to discuss a potential QIP in a few days, possibly to fund the expansion into profitable international markets, which is expected to be EPS-accretive. Additionally, the management does not intend of becoming an insurance provider, MOFSL said.

"While no acquisition targets have been finalised, the management believes any acquisition would be EPS/PE accretive and value-accretive," Nuvama said on February 3.

Nuvama noted that PB Fintech is focused on scaling up the POSP business and is not prioritising profitability at this stage. The company plans to pursue international diversification post QIP approval from the board and shareholders, it said.

The PB Fintech board was scheduled to consider and approve a fund raise by way of issuance of equity shares through a QIP to eligible investors subject to the shareholders or any other approval.