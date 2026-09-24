PB Fintech Ltd crashed 23 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,455.30. The proposed take-rate caps could materially pressure PB Fintech's unit economics, Bernstein said today.

Emkay Global said PB Fintech's business model will come under question as it faces a sharp cut in health renewal and porting commissions, first-year term life commissions, and Motor OD and TP commissions.

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"NBFCs with higher dependency on insurance commissions (LTF, CIFC, MMFS, BAF, etc) will see a material impact on their earnings, if the regulations come in the current form. We will revise our estimates for the insurers and NBFCs once we have more clarity," said Emkay Global

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell 3.91 per cent and was trading at Rs 999.30 at 9.42 am. L&T Finance Ltd was quoting 7.53 per cent lower at Rs 287.30. MMFSL was down 2.60 per cent at Rs 339.60.



"Considering the credit-life/non-life mix and assuming 50 per cent mitigation via associated opex/fee/ROI, we estimate a 1-12 per cent PBT impact for NBFCs – it is highest for L&T Finance (12 per cent), least for SHFL (1 per cent) and 4-8 per cent for most other NBFCs if the proposed draft is implemented as is," IIFL Securities said.