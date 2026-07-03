PB Fintech shares fall 7% amid high turnover; Macritchie likely seller in block deal

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd tanked 7 per cent in Friday's trade amid block deals. A total of Rs 1,978.78 crore worth shares changed hands on the counter as trading kicked off. Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, a public shareholder under the foreign direct investment category, was looking to sell up to 1.19 crore PB Fintech shares, representing 2.6 per cent of the company's outstanding equity. The floor price was set at Rs 1,604 apiece, a 4.6 per cent discount to Thursday's NSE closing price of Rs 1,682.10 apiece and the deal size was said to be Rs 1,908.80 crore.

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On Friday, the scrip fell 7 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,564.10 apiece. PB Fintech's insurance premium growth is expected to remain healthy in the June quarter, with health insurance seen growing substantially, supporting strong momentum in the core online business. As per MOFSL, its profitability is expected to improve further, supported by operating leverage and scale benefits. The growth trajectory of new business initiatives is likely to remain subdued due to slower execution in the UAE business, the brokerage said which believes a possible changes in commission structure will be key monitorable when the company announces its Q1 results.

Data available with BSE suggests Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd held 2,99,41,996 shares or 6.47 per cent stake in the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and digital consumer credit marketplace Paisabazaar. The seller will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period on its residual stake.

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PB Fintech has seen several block deals in the past one year, including by co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal. Tencent Cloud Europe BV was also involved in May 8 and March 6 block deals this year.

In the fourth quarter of FY26, PB Fintech reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 261 crore, marking a 54 per cent growth compared with Rs 170 crore in the corresponding period last year led by the strong performance of new health and life insurance policies.

Consolidated revenue in Q4 climbed 36.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, backed by healthy demand across insurance products and sustained growth in financial services offerings.