PB Fintech shares hit fresh 52-week low as stock dwindles 44% in five sessions

BSE and NSE have placed PB Fintech under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges use the short-term and long-term ASM frameworks to alert investors to unusual price movements and heightened volatility.

The recent slump comes after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released its consultation paper on commissions, Expenses of Management (EoM) and distribution reforms.

The proposed changes could have a bearing on the commission structure for insurance distributors across products.

The Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) has raised concerns over the Irdai's proposed reforms to insurance distribution, warning that tighter commission caps and lower expense limits could affect policyholders, employment and insurance growth.

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At the centre of the association's concerns are more than 30 proposed commission caps across insurance products and distribution channels, along with a proposed one-third reduction in insurers’ overall expense limit.

IBAI said the proposals could disadvantage customers who voluntarily appoint brokers to compare insurance products, negotiate coverage and assist with claims.

Separately, the company issued a clarification over the stock price movement, stating: "We clarify that the paper is currently at a consultation stage and represents proposed policy changes open for public and stakeholder feedback. It does not constitute a final regulatory order or directive."

It added, "The proposals in the consultation paper cover structural shifts, including proposed adjustments to distribution expense structures and commission limits. Our material subsidiary, Policybazaar, operates as an insurance intermediary dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion and social security across India. Over the past 18 years, the platform has invested substantially in consumer education, digital onboarding, pre-sale advisory, and end-to-end claim assistance for under-penetrated products like Health and Term Insurance. At this stage, the proposed limits in the consultation paper, if implemented in current form, may not fully reflect the current operational and servicing cost structures of the online insurance distribution."

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The firm further said, "However, the Company, along with other industry stakeholders, is actively evaluating the comprehensive impact of these proposed changes and remains committed to constructive engagement with the IRDAI. We will be submitting detailed feedback and representations to the IRDAI and relevant authorities during the stipulated consultation timeline."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the proposed Irdai norms on commissions could be negative for companies such as PB Fintech. He added that investors with a medium- to short-term view should consider selling on a rise.

From a technical standpoint, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, suggested that the counter is appearing weak on charts.

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "PB Fintech's stock is bearish and oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 1,017. Investors should buy only if a daily close is above the resistance of Rs 1,213 for an upside target of Rs 1,364 in the near term."