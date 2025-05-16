PB Fintech shares rise 4% as net profit more than doubles in Q4

Shares of PB Fintech rose over 4% in early deals on Friday after the firm reported a stellar set of Q4 earnings. The parent firm of Policybazaar reported a 184.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 171 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, PB Fintech reported a net profit of Rs 60.2 crore.

PB Fintech shares rose 4.36% intraday to Rs 1854.70 against the previous close of Rs 1777.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 82,374 crore. Total 0.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.54 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 1.2 in the last one year, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of PB Fintech stands at 63.3, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts . PB Fintech shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The stock has gained 185% and 166.48% in two and three years, respectively.

The company logged a 38.4% increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,507.9 crore compared to Rs 1,089.6 crore during the same period last year.

On the operational front, EBITDA zoomed 1,955%, totaling Rs 113 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year against Rs 5.5 crore in the comparable period the previous year. The EBITDA margin also improved significantly, rising to 7.5% in the reported quarter from 0.5% a year earlier.

In terms of the insurance segment, the company achieved a total insurance premium of Rs 23,486 crore, with new core online insurance premiums growing by 45%, alongside a 48% increase in new health and life insurance premiums. For the quarter, total insurance premiums amounted to Rs 7,030 crore, reflecting a 37% year-over-year increase, primarily fueled by the expansion in new health insurance.