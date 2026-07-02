PC Jeweller: Q1 revenue rises 21%; over 90% bank debt repaid; stock jumps nearly 13%

PC Jeweller Ltd, in a post-market-hours filing on Thursday, said it continued to deliver a strong operational performance, concluding Q1 FY27 with a consolidated revenue growth of around 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The New Delhi-based jewellery retailer also said it continues to make rapid progress towards its goal of becoming debt-free and expects to achieve this milestone during the current quarter.

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"In line with the same, the company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement, by another approximately 24 per cent during Q1 FY2027. With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on September 30, 2024," PC Jeweller said in the exchange filing.

The company added that repayment of the remaining outstanding debt and attaining debt-free status in the ongoing quarter would significantly strengthen its financial position in the coming periods.

The filing did not disclose the absolute consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27 or the outstanding debt amount after the latest repayment.

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Earlier in the day, shares of PC Jeweller surged 12.53 per cent to close at Rs 9.88. At this level, the penny counter remains down 28.61 per cent over the last one year.

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day and 150-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but remained below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 68.45. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

According to Trendlyne data, PC Jeweller has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.53/13.43 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.82. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.73/0.74, while return on equity (RoE) was 20.94. The stock's one-year beta was 1.38, indicating relatively high volatility.