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PC Jeweller share price: Expert sees Rs 15.5–17 target, says Rs 200 dream too far; suggests stop loss

PC Jeweller share price: Expert sees Rs 15.5–17 target, says Rs 200 dream too far; suggests stop loss

PCJEWELLER13.84(2.37%)

PC Jeweller share price target: Market expert Ratnesh Goel sees Rs 15.5–17 as the near-term target and recommends a Rs 12 stop loss. Here's what investors should know.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:31 PM IST
PC Jeweller share price: Expert sees Rs 15.5–17 target, says Rs 200 dream too far; suggests stop lossHe advised a strict stop loss at Rs 12 for investors choosing to stay in the stock.

PC Jeweller Ltd investors hoping for a runaway rally to Rs 200 may need to reset their expectations. In a stock-specific market where select jewellery names are outperforming, Ratnesh Goel, Head Technical & Derivative Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets Ltd said the immediate technical setup in PC Jeweller does not support such an aggressive target and suggested that investors look at stronger peers within the same theme instead.

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Near-term reality check
Responding to a viewer query on PC Jeweller, Goel made it clear that the gap between the current price and a Rs 200 aspiration remains too wide to justify on the present charts. With the stock trading around Rs 13.8 and the investor’s entry placed above Rs 14, he said the focus should remain on realistic near-term levels rather than outsized long-term hopes.

“If you are looking at Rs 200 as the target, several other jewellery stocks are significantly outperforming it,” he said, effectively arguing that capital may be better deployed in stronger jewellery counters already backed by healthier operating momentum.

Why the expert prefers other jewellery stocks
The broader message was not just about PC Jeweller’s upside ceiling, but also about opportunity cost. In a market where stock-specific action is dominating and investors are being urged to stay selective, Goel flagged that other jewellery names offer a cleaner combination of better results, fewer corporate concerns and stronger business performance.

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That distinction matters. In weak or choppy markets, investors often gravitate towards low-priced stocks in the hope of catching a sharp rebound. But price alone does not make a stock attractive, especially when sector peers are delivering stronger execution and attracting better market confidence.

Trading strategy, not blind optimism
For investors who still want to remain invested in PC Jeweller, Goel recommended a disciplined risk-management framework.

“I would suggest keeping a stop loss at Rs 12 here,” he said, underlining that downside protection is essential in such trades.

On the upside, his expectations were modest and tactical. “In the very near term, I see a target of Rs 15.5 to Rs 17. My advice would be to exit around those levels,” he said.

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In other words, any move towards that range should be treated as an opportunity to exit rather than confirmation of a structural rerating in the stock.


What investors should watch
The call fits into the broader market mood, where experts have repeatedly stressed caution amid volatility and advised investors to favour fundamentally stronger names over speculative bets.

For PC Jeweller holders, that means the story, for now, is less about a dream target of Rs 200 and more about disciplined execution, realistic return expectations and knowing when to rotate into better-quality opportunities.

The key levels highlighted by Goel therefore remain a Rs 12 stop loss and Rs 15.5–17 near-term exit zone, rather than the much higher Rs 200 aspiration.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 3:31 PM IST
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