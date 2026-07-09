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PC Jeweller shares extend gains, jump nearly 14% today; here's why

PC Jeweller shares extend gains, jump nearly 14% today; here's why

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 11:40 AM IST
PC Jeweller shares extend gains, jump nearly 14% today; here's whyThe penny stock surged 13.59 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 10.95.

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd extended gains for the second straight session on Thursday. The penny stock surged 13.59 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 10.95.

The recent strong upmove came after the New Delhi-based jewellery retailer informed exchanges that it has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024, with respect to two out of the 14 consortium banks.

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The step PC Jeweller stated is in line with its objective of achieving debt-free status in the current quarter itself.

Earlier, the company noted that it reported a strong operational performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), with consolidated revenue rising around 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

It also said that its outstanding debt has been reduced by more than 90 per cent.

The company further stated that repayment of the remaining outstanding debt and attaining debt-free status in the ongoing quarter would significantly strengthen its financial position in the coming periods.

The exchange filing, however, did not disclose the absolute consolidated revenue for Q1 FY27 or the outstanding debt amount after the latest repayment.

From a technical standpoint, the stock was trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 69.84. An RSI below 30 is considered oversold, while a reading above 70 is viewed as overbought.

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According to Trendlyne data, PC Jeweller has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.92/14.80 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.11. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.73/0.74, while return on equity (RoE) was 20.94. The stock's one-year beta was 1.32, indicating relatively high volatility.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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