PC Jeweller shares zoom 15% in afternoon trade; what analysts are saying

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd rallied in Wednesday's afternoon trade, climbing 14.78 per cent to hit a high of Rs 15.38. The stock was last seen up 11.04 per cent at Rs 14.88, though it remains nearly flat on a one-year basis, down 1.72 per cent.

On the earnings front, the Delhi-based jeweller posted a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 156.06 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged to Rs 807.88 crore, sharply higher than Rs 439.78 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, PC Jeweller announced the opening of a new franchise showroom in Delhi's Kapil Vihar, Pitampura, expanding its retail footprint.

A few analysts see PC Jeweller turning bullish with support around Rs 13–14 and resistance in the Rs 15–16.70 range. A breakout above Rs 15 may open further upside.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "PC Jeweller has witnessed a sharp rise in price and volumes, indicating a shift towards a bullish trend. On the downside, the Rs 13–13.50 zone may act as support, while resistance is expected around Rs 16–16.70 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observed, "Support lies at Rs 14, with resistance at Rs 15. A breakout above Rs 15 could extend the rally towards Rs 16. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 14–16 range in the short term."

As per BSE data (July 25, 2025), promoters’ holding stood at 39.38 per cent, marking a 0.7 per cent decline from the June 2025 quarter.