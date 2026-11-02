PC Jeweller stock falls over 4% on 'warning letters' from SEBI 

The stock has gained 62% in three months but fallen 4.33% in two years. Total 166.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.16 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 7.45 on March 30, 2026 and scaled a 52-week high of Rs 20.17 on October 22 this year.

"This is to inform that Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued administrative warning letters to Shri Balram Garg, Promoter & Managing Director and Shri Vijay Panwar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company for non-maintenance of structured digital database in relation to business update given by the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025," said the firm.

Advertisement

"In this matter the Company would like to submit although the Company has not maintained structured digital database in relation to above said business update disclosed to the exchanges on July 03, 2025 but the trading window was closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 01, 2025 till two days after the date of declaration of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 on August 01, 2026 i.e. till August 03, 2025," added PC Jeweller.