PC Jeweller stock falls over 4% on 'warning letters' from SEBI 

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd slipped over 4% on Monday after the jewellery firm said market regulator Sebi has issued administrative warning letters to two of its officials. The warning letters come after failure to maintain structured digital database in relation to an unpublished price sensitive information relating to business update given by the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025
PC Jeweller stock fell 4.19% to Rs 14.83 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 15.48. The stock trades lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.
Market cap of PC Jeweller stood at Rs 14,667 crore. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 52.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.