PC Jewellers shares debt reduction update, says this 

Shares of PC Jewellers will be in focus on Monday after the jewellery firm said the company has successfully pared its outstanding debt of the banks by another nearly 10% as per the Joint Settlement Agreement.

Meanwhile, PC Jewellers shares ended 0.52% higher at Rs 9.58 on Friday. Market cap of Delhi-based PC Jewellers stood at Rs 7,577.31 crore. Total 45.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.36 crore. The stock has lost 28.51% in a year but risen 3% in 2026.

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"This is to inform that, today, in line with the Company’s objective of achieving a debt-free status, the Company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt of the banks as per the Joint Settlement Agreement, by another approximately 10%," said PC Jewellers.

"Further, the Company is pleased to inform that, with this reduction, the company has now discharged and repaid more than 90% of its outstanding debt of the banks since the execution of settlement agreement, thereby reaffirming its commitment and swift progress towards its financial goal of accomplishing a debt-free status very soon," it added.

On April 10, the company said it has successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement, by another approximately 14%.

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Meanwhile, the jewellery major announced its business updates for the March 2026 quarter in the beginning of this month.

The firm recorded a consolidated revenue growth of around 64% year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26. For FY26, revenue grew 42%.

India operations saw revenue growth in excess of 65% in the latest Q4 compared to a year ago due to strong same-store-sales growth across key markets, according to an exchange filing.