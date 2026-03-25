PCBL Chemical shares soar nearly 19%; can the rebound sustain?

Shares of PCBL Chemical Ltd surged 18.73 per cent to hit a high of Rs 277. At last check, it was trading 16.76 per cent higher at Rs 272.40. Despite the sharp bounce, the stock remains down 28.86 per cent over the past six months.

The sharp price action was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 44.39 lakh shares were last seen changing hands, significantly higher than the two-week average volume of 1.28 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 119.35 crore, with the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) at Rs 10,688.41 crore.

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Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the stock remains cyclical in nature. "The counter has been moving in long cycles. Chemical stocks, including PCBL Chemical, have been under pressure in the recent past. Investors with a long-term horizon may consider holding the stock," he stated.

From a technical perspective, analysts remain divided on the near-term outlook.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the broader trend continues to remain weak. "PCBL Chemical is still trading in a strong downtrend, forming a lower-high, lower-low structure on daily charts. The recent sharp bounce appears to be a pullback within the broader bearish trend. The RSI remains below 50, and volumes have been stronger on declines. Immediate resistance is placed near Rs 285–295, while key support is seen in the Rs 250–235 range. Overall, the trend remains negative," he noted.

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, advised caution at current levels. He suggested investors may consider exiting the stock, as it could slip towards Rs 200 level in the near term. On the upside, he sees resistance around Rs 280.

Offering a relatively optimistic view, AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "PCBL Chemical is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 235. A sustained close above the resistance level of Rs 271 could trigger an upside move towards Rs 310 in the near term."