Penny stock rises 21% in two days on Q1 profit 

Shares of Sadbhav Engineering rose 21% in two sessions after the civil construction firm reported its Q1 earnings. Sadbhav Engineering shares, which closed at Rs 11.94 on August 14 rose to a high of Rs 14.44 in the current session. The earnings of the civil construction firm were announced after market hours on Thursday.

In the current session, the penny stock climbed 10% to Rs 14.44 against the previous close of Rs 13.13 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 247.75 crore.

Sadbhav Engineering reported a profit of Rs 31.2 crore in Q1FY26 against a loss of Rs 30.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations in Q1, however, fell 26.25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 222 crore. In the same quarter last year, it stood at Rs 301 crore.

Meanwhile, the company announced the re-appointment of Shashin Patel as the chairman and managing director of the company.

"As the term of Shashin Patel as the chairman and managing director is getting completed in December 2025, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company, Shashin Patel has been re-appointed as the chairman and managing director of the company w.e.f. 17 December 2025 till 16 December 2028," said the company.

However, the penny stock has fallen 52 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 10.79 on March 28 this year. The penny stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 38.70 on September 6 2024.

Sadbhav Engineering is engaged in the business of development of infrastructure facilities in areas of canals, irrigations projects, roads, bridge, mining activities on contract basis.