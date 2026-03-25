Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, JK Cement: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Tuesday following a temporary pause in West Asian conflict, supporting the sentiments. However, traders remained cautious on developments around the Strait of Hormuz. The BSE Sensex zoomed 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 74,068.45, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to end at 22,912.40.

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Select buzzing stocks including APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, JK Cements and Persistent Systems Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Persistent Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,200-5,400 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,675

Persistent has confirmed a decisive Double Bottom breakout at the Rs 4,870 level on a closing basis, signalling a potential trend reversal and the onset of an uptrend. The breakout is supported by a notable surge in volumes, highlighting strong market participation and conviction at higher levels. Additionally, buy signals on the daily Bollinger Bands indicate expanding momentum and strengthening price action. The daily RSI is holding firmly in positive territory above its reference line, reflecting sustained strength and improving upside potential. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 5,200-5,400, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,700-4,650 levels.



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APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,100-2,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,885

APL Apollo Tubes continues to hold above its medium-term upward-sloping trendline, in place since July 2025, and has recently taken support near this trendline, followed by a sharp rebound, reinforcing the underlying strength. It remains well positioned above its 100 and 200-day SMAs, with both averages trending higher in line with price action, reaffirming a strong bullish structure. Momentum indicators add further conviction, with the daily RSI witnessing a positive crossover above its reference line, generating a fresh buy signal and indicating improving momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,100-2,200, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,900-1,870 levels.



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JK Cements | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,400-5,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,900

J K Cements Ltd continues to hold firmly above its medium-term horizontal support at Rs 4,960, in place since mid-April 2025, and has rebounded sharply with a strong bullish candle, gaining nearly 5 per cent, indicating robust buying interest at lower levels. The price action has also broken above the short-term downward-sloping trendline near Rs 5,050, signalling the onset of a potential trend reversal. Momentum indicators further support the bullish case, with the daily RSI witnessing a positive crossover above its reference line, generating a buy signal and reflecting improving momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 5,400-5,550, and its downside support zone is the Rs 4,950-4,850 levels.