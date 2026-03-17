Persistent Systems launches Nvidia-backed AI solution for generative molecules, virtual screening; stock reacts

Persistent Systems Ltd announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Nvidia to accelerate AI-powered solutions designed for the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) industries.

At 1:11 pm, Persistent Systems shares were trading 2.48% lower at Rs 4528.90 per share on the BSE, down from their previous close of Rs 4,643.85. The counter has faced selling pressure recently, declining nearly 6% over the last five trading sessions.

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According to a stock exchange filing, the digital engineering leader has launched a Generative Molecules and Virtual Screening (GenMolVS) solution that leverages the NVIDIA BioNeMo platform.

The new solution aims to transform early-stage drug discovery by moving from Al experimentation to real-world production deployments in mission-critical environments, the company said.

The collaboration allows life sciences enterprises to "model and reason real-world biological and chemical behavior before it is realized in real-world wet laboratory environments," it said.

Persistent Systems plans to further enhance the GenMolVS solution using Nvidia NeMo open models. To support these production-grade applications, the company will utilise NVIDIA accelerated computes, servers, and NIM microservices.

“Together, these capabilities will expedite cost-effective development of applications with costeffective scaling options, with highly accurate AI outputs embedded directly into enterprise workflows,” the company said.

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John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA, noted that the industry is rapidly moving toward AI-driven computational research. “By leveraging the fullstack NVIDIA AI platform, Persistent is empowering biopharma companies with productiongrade agentic systems for molecular simulation and virtual screening,” Fanelli said.