Persistent Systems Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 425 crore, revenue rises 22%   

IT major Persistent Systems reported a 39% YoY rise in profit for the June quarter. Net profit came at Rs 424.93 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 306.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter. PAT rose 7.37% on a QoQ basis from Rs 396 crore. Revenue climbed 21.78% YoY to Rs 3,333 crore in Q1 against Rs 2737 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue rose 2.82% on a QoQ basis from Rs 3248 crore.

Advertisement

In dollar terms, Persistent clocked $389.7 million revenue in Q1 FY26 with 18.8% Y-o-Y growth.



EBIT climbed 34.28% YoY to Rs 517.8 crore in Q1. EBIT rose 2.5% from the March 2024 quarter.

The stock closed 1.90% lower at Rs 5605 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 5713.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 87,667 crore. Total 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.22 crore on BSE.

The order booking for Q1 was $520.8 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $385.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Sandeep Kalra,Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent said, "We delivered our 21st sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 3.9% Q-o-Q and 18.8% Y-o-Y, while sustaining operating margins in a challenging macroeconomic environment. This performance reflects the strength of our AI-led, platform-driven strategy, focus on customer value creation, and our ability to unlock measurable outcomes."