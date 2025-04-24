Persistent Systems Q4 earnings: Profit rises to Rs 396 crore, board declares dividend

Persistent Systems on Thursday reported a 6% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 . Net profit climbed to Rs 395.76 crore in Q4 against Rs 372.9 crore in the previous quarter. Profit rose 25.5% on a year-on-year basis.

The board of the IT firm also declared a dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Re. 1 each.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 24, 2025 (IST) has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 15.00 (INR Fifteen only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 each for the Financial Year 2024-25," said the firm on Thursday.

Revenue climbed 6% to Rs 3242.1 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3062.2 crore in the December 2024 quarter. It rose 25% from Q4 of the previous fiscal.

EBIT climbed 11% to Rs 505.2 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 455.73 crore in Q3FY25. EBIT rose 35% from the March 2024 quarter.

The stock closed 4% higher at Rs 5162.70 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 4962.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 80,460 crore. Total 0.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.91 crore on BSE.