Multibagger IT stock slips 21% in a month, turns oversold on charts: Price targets, outlook and more 

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd cracked 21% in a month as the AI-led disruption wrecked investor sentiment across the globe in February. Persistent Systems shares, which gave multibagger returns in five years (489.32%) and ten years (1473.44%), are in a downtrend for period up to a year. The IT stock has lost 11.43% in a year and slipped 24% in three months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The multibagger stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 21.6. A stock having RSI below 30 has more sellers than buyers in a particular session. Persistent Systems shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

At the current level, the IT sector stock has fallen 27% from its 52-high reached of Rs 6597 reached on December 12, 2025.



In the current session, Persistent Systems stock climbed 1.77 percent to Rs 4815 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 4731.55 on BSE. Market cap of Persistent Systems stood at Rs 75,964 crore on BSE. Total 0.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 23.78 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Brokerage CLSA has pared its price target to Rs 8,058 from Rs 8,865 on Persistent Systems but retained its outperform call amid the AI-led stock market crash.

The brokerage said Broad-based target price cuts and downside risk signal valuation pressure, though structural AI positioning remains intact.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be Rs 4600 and resistance at Rs 5000. A decisive move above the Rs 5,000 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 5200. The expected trading range will be between Rs 4600 and Rs 5200

for the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Persistent Systems stock is in a clear downtrend, forming lower lows and lower highs, indicating sustained selling pressure. It has recently broken below a rising trendline support with strong volume, further confirming weakness and continuation of the bearish structure. Momentum indicators also remain negative, with the RSI positioned below its 14-period average, signaling continued downside pressure. Immediate support is seen near Rs 4,150, while resistance is placed around Rs 5,200."

Advertisement

Persistent Systems is engaged in the business of providing software products and technology services. The company’s segments include banking, financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare & life sciences, and technology companies and emerging verticals.