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Persistent Systems shares update on fundraising, stock slips 4% 

Persistent Systems shares update on fundraising, stock slips 4% 

PERSISTENT5,639.50(4.01%)

Persistent Systems shares fell 3.56% intra day to Rs 5642.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 90,218 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 9:46 AM IST
Persistent Systems shares update on fundraising, stock slips 4% Persistent Systems shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd slipped over 3% on Monday even as the IT firm said the company would hold a meeting of its board of directors on September 2 to consider a proposal of raising of funds by way of debt. Persistent Systems shares fell 3.56% intra day to Rs 5642.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 90,218 crore. Total 6187 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.53 crore on BSE.

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The stock opened higher at Rs 5873 today. It has fallen 9% in 2026 and gained 21% in six months. The stock has a beta of 0.92, indicating average volatility in a year. It is trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory with a RSI of 69.2. Persistent Systems shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Persistent Systems Limited (‘the Company’) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to consider a proposal of raising of funds by way of debt [including but not limited to ECB, NCDs, and other similar instruments] and/or issuance of securities through permissible modes [including but not limited to Preferential Issue, Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB), Qualified Institutional placement (QIP)] or a combination thereof, as may be determined by the Board subject to the necessary approvals," said the IT services firm.

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In the June 2026 quarter, net profit rose 14% to Rs 483.04 crore against Rs 424.94 crore during the quarter ended June 2025. Sales climbed 29.09% to Rs 4303.23 crore in Q1 against Rs 3333.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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