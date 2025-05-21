PFC shares up 4% after Maharatna PSU's Q4 results, dividend; key details

Maharatna NBFC Power Finance Corporation (PFC) saw its shares rising 4%in Wednesday's trade after the PSU reported 10.61% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 8,358 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 7,556 crore in the same quarter last year. Interest income rose 20.02% YoY to Rs 28,676 crore from Rs 23,891 crore in the same quarter last year.

The stock rose 3.59% to hit a high of Rs 421.20 on BSE.

PFC has announced its highest-ever profit for the fiscal year 2025, showcasing a 21% rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs. 17,352 crores. This milestone underscores the company's robust financial and operational performance, further cementing its status as India's most profitable non-banking financial company (NBFC).

PFC reported a 13% growth in its loan portfolio, significantly bolstering India's power and infrastructure sectors. The focus on enhancing shareholder value is evident through the declaration of a final dividend of Rs. 2.05 per share, culminating in a total dividend of Rs. 15.80 per share for FY25.

The company's commitment to clean energy financing is evident as its renewable loan book surpassed Rs. 80,000 crores, representing a substantial 35% year-on-year growth. This positions PFC as the largest lender in renewable energy financing in India.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, PFC recorded a 24% increase in standalone quarterly PAT, from Rs. 4,135 crores in Q4'24 to Rs. 5,109 crores in Q4'25, illustrating a strong upward trajectory.

PFC's consolidated loan asset book grew by 12%, exceeding Rs 11 lakh crores by the end of March 2025. Furthermore, its consolidated net worth rose by 16%, reaching Rs 1,55,155 crores, indicative of sound financial health.

The company's concerted efforts in asset management led to a reduction in consolidated gross non-performing assets (NPA) to 1.64% in FY25 from 3.02% in the prior fiscal year. Net NPAs also fell to a new low of 0.38%, down from 0.85% in FY24.

PFC remains India's top profit-making NBFC, emphasising sustainable growth that is realistic, resilient, and robust. The resolution of the KSK Mahanadi project has further strengthened its asset quality.

Looking ahead, PFC's strong financial performance and unwavering commitment to clean energy financing position it to continue leading the support of India's infrastructure and sustainable development goals.