Pfizer shares climb 13% in 3 days post Q3 results; is more steam left?

Shares of Pfizer Ltd extended their gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, rising 4.54 per cent to close at Rs 5,190. The stock has rallied 13.06 per cent over the past three trading days following the company's solid performance in the third quarter of FY26.

For Q3 FY26, Pfizer reported a net profit of Rs 141.8 crore, up 11.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared with Rs 127.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue climbed 19.9 per cent YoY to Rs 645 crore from Rs 538 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

EBITDA surged 55.8 per cent YoY to Rs 228.3 crore, as against Rs 146.5 crore a year ago, indicating improved operating performance during the quarter.

Some market experts remain largely constructive on the stock's outlook.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said investors with a long-term view should consider adding this stock on every dip, given the company's strong fundamentals.

From a technical perspective, Osho Krishan of Angel One said, "PFIZER has demonstrated a bullish reversal from the critical support level of Rs 4,460. At this juncture, momentum is expected to persist, targeting the range of Rs 5,400 to Rs 5,500. The 200 DSMA, positioned between Rs 5,080-5,000, is anticipated to provide a buffer against any declines, followed by the essential support level represented by the bullish gap within the Rs 4,900-4,800 range."

Advertisement

Bonanza's Drumil Vithlani said, "Pfizer has given a strong bullish breakout after a long consolidation. Buying can be considered in the Rs 5,050–Rs 5,150 zone or on minor pullbacks, keep a stop-loss at Rs 4,850 below the recent base and breakout candle low, and look for an upside target of Rs 5,500 initially, followed by Rs 5,800 if momentum sustains, with the bias remaining positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 4,950."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Pfizer stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 4,764. It has the potential to hit an upside target of Rs 5,540 in the near term."