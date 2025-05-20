Pfizer shares in focus: Rs 165 dividend, 85% rise in Q4 net profit

Shares of Pfizer Ltd are in news today rose after the firm reported a stellar set of Q4 earnings. The pharma firm reported a 85% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 331 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2025. The firm announced a total dividend of Rs 165 for FY25.

In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Pfizer reported a net profit of Rs 179 crore.

Pfizer shares ended 1.20% higher at Rs 4464.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 4411.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,422 crore. Total 624 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.82 lakh on BSE.



In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Pfizer stands at 69.5, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts . Pfizer shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company logged a 8% increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 592 crore compared to Rs 546.63 crore during the same period last year.

"The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on May 19, 2025, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 35/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (350%) and a special dividend of Rs. 100/-per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (1000%) in view of 75th year of Pfizer in India and a special dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (300%) in view of the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building constructed on such land thereon, totaling to a dividend of Rs. 165/- per equity share Rs. 10/- each (1650%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," said Pfizer.



On the operational front, EBITDA zoomed 20%, totaling Rs 227 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. The EBITDA margin also improved significantly, rising to 38.4% in the reported quarter from 34.75% a year earlier.

Pfizer is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and export of pharmaceutical products. The company's customers include distributors, stockists, healthcare professionals, hospitals, caregivers and government institutions.