Suzlon Energy share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy have gained 41% from their 52-week low reached in March this year. The renewable energy stock, which trades 27.44% lower from its 52-week high is still overbought on charts with a RSI of 74.8. An RSI above 70 indicates there are more buyers than sellers for the stock.

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The Suzlon Energy stock's gain from the 52-week low of Rs 38.17 is the highest in two years. The next largest gain (31%) is for a month. Its yearly loss of 10.38% is the sole red mark in the returns chart.

However, Jay Thakkar, Vice President & Head of Derivatives and Quant Research, ICICI Securities said the stock seems to have broken out of consolidation and advised to keep a stop loss at Rs 40. "As long as that level is not broken, the stock can revisit Rs 80 levels or even move beyond, " added Thakkar.

The stock traded in a range during March, moving around 52-week low.

In the previous session, Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.28% higher at Rs 53.89 on BSE. That's a 27.44% fall from the 52-week high of Rs 74.30 reached on May 30,2025.

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The multibagger stock is trading higehr than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The stock zoomed 576% in three years and rose 1195% in five years.

Meanwhile, brokerage JM Financial has assigned a 'Buy' rating to Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 64. JM Financial believes that Suzlon's revenue could surge 51% YoY on account of higher dispatches, led by robust operating leverage.

"We expect dispatches to be at 874MW in 4QFY26 vs.573MW in 4QFY25," it said.

Centrum broking has a buy rating on the Suzlon Energy stock.

The brokerage cites strong positioning of the company that will benefit from growing opportunities and attractive valuation multiples in the renewable energy segment. It has a price target of Rs 74 on the Suzlon Energy stock.

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About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.