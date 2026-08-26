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PhysicsWallah block deal: Equity worth Rs 550 crore changes hands; stock climbs

PhysicsWallah block deal: Equity worth Rs 550 crore changes hands; stock climbs

PWL126.03(3.86%)

On the financial front, PhysicsWallah's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 120.5 crore in the year-ago period.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 10:11 AM IST
PhysicsWallah block deal: Equity worth Rs 550 crore changes hands; stock climbsRevenue increased to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 847.1 crore during the corresponding period last year.

A total of 4,66,98,120 shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd, valued at Rs 549.73 crore, changed hands in a block deal window on Wednesday. The identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately available.

As of the end of the June quarter, promoter entities held a 71 per cent stake in PhysicsWallah, while public shareholders owned the remaining 29 per cent, according to shareholding data available on the exchanges.

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On the financial front, PhysicsWallah's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 120.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 847.1 crore during the corresponding period last year.

However, EBITDA declined to Rs 56.9 crore from Rs 76.3 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate development, the company's board last month approved the acquisition of an additional 11% stake in Guiding Light Education Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates under the Sarrthi IAS brand, for Rs 71.81 crore.

PhysicsWallah had entered into a shareholders' agreement and share purchase agreement with Sarrthi IAS and its promoters on September 2, 2025, to acquire up to 85 per cent of the company's fully diluted share capital in six tranches during financial years 2026 to 2031.

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In Wednesday's early trade, PhysicsWallah shares were last seen trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 126.40.

Founded in 2016 by educator Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah has expanded from a YouTube teaching initiative into a broad-based edtech platform with digital courses, offline centres and hybrid learning formats.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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