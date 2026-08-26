PhysicsWallah block deal: Equity worth Rs 550 crore changes hands; stock climbs

On the financial front, PhysicsWallah's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 120.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to Rs 1,054 crore from Rs 847.1 crore during the corresponding period last year.

However, EBITDA declined to Rs 56.9 crore from Rs 76.3 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate development, the company's board last month approved the acquisition of an additional 11% stake in Guiding Light Education Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates under the Sarrthi IAS brand, for Rs 71.81 crore.

PhysicsWallah had entered into a shareholders' agreement and share purchase agreement with Sarrthi IAS and its promoters on September 2, 2025, to acquire up to 85 per cent of the company's fully diluted share capital in six tranches during financial years 2026 to 2031.

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In Wednesday's early trade, PhysicsWallah shares were last seen trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 126.40.

Founded in 2016 by educator Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah has expanded from a YouTube teaching initiative into a broad-based edtech platform with digital courses, offline centres and hybrid learning formats.