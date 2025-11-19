Physicswallah shares slump 7% today; what should investors do?

Shares of Physicswallah Ltd saw a sharp decline on Wednesday, falling 7.51 per cent to close at Rs 143.55. Even at this level, the stock -- which debuted yesterday -- remains 31.70 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 109.

The Rs 3,480-crore IPO -- one of the largest in the edtech space -- ended with moderate subscription. The issue included a fresh equity sale of 28.44 crore shares worth Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.49 crore shares amounting to Rs 380 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Commenting on the market price action, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised booking profit at current levels.

Echoing a similar view, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock doesn't appear good on the charts and may fall towards Rs 115 level, suggesting that investors should consider exiting at current levels.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran also suggested that investors should book profits. "With a debt-equity ratio of 2.65 and a market-cap-to-sales multiple near 15, Physicswallah appears significantly overvalued at current levels. A price correction toward 116 seems likely in the near term, and investors may consider booking profits," he stated.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds for fit-outs at new offline and hybrid learning centres, lease payments at existing facilities and investments in its subsidiary Xylem Learning, in addition to general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Founded in 2016 by educator Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah has grown from a YouTube-based learning channel into a multi-format edtech enterprise.