Pidilite Industries to consider bonus issue of shares for first time in 12 years

Pidilite Industries Ltd, the renowned adhesive manufacturer, has announced a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The primary agenda is to consider a bonus issue of shares, marking the first such move in 15 years. The last bonus issue was in March 2010, where shareholders received a 1:1 bonus.

The record date for this proposed bonus issue is yet to be declared. Alongside the bonus issue, Pidilite's board will evaluate the company's financial results for the June quarter. This meeting holds significant importance as it could set a precedent for future shareholder rewards.

According to market analysts, Pidilite is expected to report a 9% growth in revenue for the quarter, coupled with a 7.5% rise in Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA).

Volume growth for the period is projected between 8% and 10%. This anticipated performance comes in a year where Pidilite's share price has seen a modest increase of 4.5%, currently trading at ₹2,994.

The company has maintained a steady dividend payout, distributing ₹20, ₹16, and ₹11 per share in 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively. These consistent financial performances highlight the company's robust market presence and strategic management.

Pidilite's previous buyback of equity shares in 2018 was set at ₹1,000 per share. The company's consistent dividend payments and potential bonus issue reflect its commitment to rewarding shareholders. As the board considers these financial developments, stakeholders keenly await the outcomes, which could influence the stock's positioning in the market.

The company's performance will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike, as it could signal future growth trajectories and shareholder value enhancement.