Pidilite, GCPL, Page Industries, InterGlobe Aviation to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday

Pidilite Industries Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Page Industries Ltd and Container Corporation of India Ltd are among stocks that would turn ex-date for dividends on August 13, Wednesday.

The Pidilite Industries board, at its meeting held on August 30, had recommended and approved a special dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each. August 13 is the record date for the same. The dividend would be paid on August 29.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Godrej Consumer Products board, at its meeting held on August 7, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before September 6.

The Page Industries board, at its meeting held on August 7, had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid on or before September 5.

The InterGlobe Aviation board, at its meeting held on May 21, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Wednesday is the record date for the same. If approved, the dividend would be paid within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM.

Advertisement

Crestchem Ltd (Rs 1 per share), Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd (Rs 3.5 per share), HEG Ltd (Rs 1.8 per share),MPS Ltd (Rs 50 per share), NBCC (India) Ltd (Rs 0.21 per share), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (Rs 6 per share), QGO Finance Ltd (Rs 0.15 per share), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (Rs 0.85 per share), Rain Industries Ltd (Rs 1 per share), South Indian Bank Ltd (Rs 0.4 per share) and Sun TV Network Ltd (Rs 5 per share) would turn ex-dividend on August 13, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BPCL, Jubilant Foodworks, Muthoot Finance, Avanti Feeds, Godrej Industries, IRCTC and others are scheduled to report their earnings for the June quarter on August 13, Wednesday.

On Tuesday, domestic equity benchmarks gave up early gains to end lower, weighed down by weak global cues and investor caution ahead of key economic data releases. The BSE Sensex ended at 80,235.59, down 368.49 points, or 0.46 per cent, slipping 762 points from the day’s high of 80,997.67. The NSE Nifty50 settled 97.65 points, or 0.40 per cent lower, at 24,487.40.