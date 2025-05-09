Pidilite Industries shares rise on Q4 earnings, dividend

Shares of Pidilite Industries rose over 2% on Friday after the fevicol maker announced its Q4 earnings. Pidilite reported a 40.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore against Rs 304.3 crore from the same period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 8.2% year-on-year (YoY), totaling Rs 3,141 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

In terms of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), Pidilite recorded Rs 623.5 crore—up 9.6% YoY.

The EBITDA margin came at 20.1%, showing a modest increase from 19.9% a year earlier. Additionally, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per share for the financial year.

Meanwhile, Pidilite Industries stock rose 2.55% to Rs 3031.55 against the previous close of Rs 2955.95 on BSE. Total 0.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.79 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.51 lakh crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2620.15 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 3414 on September 30, 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 49.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought or oversold zone. Pidilite shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility in a year. The stock has gained 4 percent in 2025 and risen 5% in a year.