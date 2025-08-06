Pidilite Industries announces bonus issue, special dividend amid Q1 earnings

Adhesive manufacturer Pidilite Industries Ltd. reported its Q1 results for the fiscal year, surpassing analysts’ expectations with robust year-on-year gains. The company achieved a volume growth of 9.9%, which is on the higher side of the projected 8% to 10% range. Pidilite's revenue for the quarter increased by 10.5% to ₹3,753 crore, slightly exceeding the market estimate of ₹3,700 crore. Additionally, the company's EBITDA rose by 16% to ₹941 crore, surpassing the anticipated ₹874 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving by 110 basis points to 25% compared to the previous year.

Pidilite's board also approved significant shareholder returns in the form of a bonus issue and a special dividend. Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every share held, with the record date yet to be confirmed, alongside a special dividend of ₹10 per share, scheduled for August 13. Following these announcements, Pidilite's shares ended 1.44% higher at ₹3,037.3, reflecting positive investor sentiment. Net profit in Q1 rose 18.7% to Rs 678 crore.

The strong performance and the board's decisions highlight Pidilite's solid market position and its commitment to rewarding shareholders, amid challenging market conditions. The company's stock performance aligns with its financial results, as Pidilite continues to maintain a competitive edge in the adhesive industry.

The approval of the bonus issue and special dividend could further enhance investor confidence and contribute to sustained market performance in the coming quarters. The board’s proactive approach indicates optimism for future growth, supported by continuous improvement in operational metrics and strategic investments.