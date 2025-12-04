Pine Labs shares rise 3% as newly-listed firm swings to Rs 6 crore Q2 profit; details here

Shares of Pine Labs jumped in Thursday's trade after the newly-listed fintech major reported a turnaround in its bottom line for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

The stock rose as much as 2.54 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 253.90 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 247.60 apiece. The counter is still down more than a per cent since its listing. Pine Labs debuted on the bourses on November 13 at Rs 242 per share—a 9.5 per cent premium over its IPO issue price of Rs 221. The IPO which concluded between November 7 and November 11, was subscribed nearly 2.5 times.

In its first quarterly earnings release post-listing, Pine Labs reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.97 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This marks a recovery from the net loss of Rs 32.01 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, the company maintained its profitable streak, having posted a net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the June quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 649.90 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 551.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

The fintech firm witnessed an improvement in its operational efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA surged 62 per cent YoY to Rs 122 crore, with margins expanding to 19 per cent from 14 per cent a year ago.

According to the company's filing, the growth was driven by operating leverage, with every Rs 100 incremental contribution margin driving approximately Rs 50-57 incremental adjusted EBITDA.

Pine Labs also reported its highest-ever quarterly Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of over $48 billion, which represents a massive 92 per cent jump YoY. The platform saw transaction volumes swell 44 per cent to approximately 1.9 billion during the quarter.

The Digital Infrastructure and Transaction Platform segment contributed Rs 440.06 crore, while the Issuing and Acquiring Platform added Rs 209.84 crore to the topline. The company noted that its overseas operations are gaining traction, now accounting for 17 per cent of total revenue, up from 15 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal.