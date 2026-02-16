Piramal Pharma shares: Two factors why the stock is in focus today 

Shares of Piramal Pharma are in focus today after the pharma firm said US FDA issued a Form-483, with 4 observations for its Digwal, Telangana, India facility. Additionally, the firm informed the bourses that Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has granted an interim revocation of the closure directions with respect to the company’s plant situated in Bharuch, Gujarat.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Piramal Pharma shares ended 1.69% higher at Rs 165.90 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 22,052 crore.

The company said US FDA conducted a general Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Piramal Pharma Limited's Digwal, Telangana, India facility from 9th February, 2026 to 13th February, 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form-483, with 4 observations.

These observations are related to enhancement in procedures and not related to data integrity and are indicated to be classified as a VAI (voluntary action indicated). The Company is preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

Advertisement

Separately, the firm said, "We are happy to inform that the GPCB, vide its letter dated 13th February 2026, has granted an interim revocation of the aforesaid closure directions, pursuant to which, the Company is authorized to resume operations at the Dahej Site with immediate effect"

The mentioned plant is located at Plot No. D2/11/A/1, GIDC Dahej, Taluka Vagra, District Bharuch – 392130, Gujarat (‘Dahej Site’).