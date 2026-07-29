Planning to buy stocks? Analyst on when to pick largecap, midcap & smallcaps

On the other hand, investors should always 'buy on dips' in the large cap counters. It's worth noting that BSE 100 LargeCap TMC index has fallen 5.24% this year Adding more insights, Jain said investors can even trade in Nifty100 and Nifty 50 stocks.

Making recommendations in the large cap space, Jain said one can buy Bharti Airtel or L&T shares.

Both stocks are beaten down and he prefers L&T to Airtel. He also mentioned TVS Motor or M&M stock as good picks.

On selecting such stocks, Jain said investors should consider large cap stocks which have fallen over 20% from their record highs.

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The analyst referred HeroMoto Corp and L&T shares as his final picks from the above mentioned stocks.

Midcap stocks outperformed on the back of a stable interest-rate environment and strengthening domestic demand, although overall gains remained measured.

In case of small caps, improved earnings visibility and more reasonable valuations enhanced the segment's appeal, while the recent market correction created a more attractive risk-reward profile.

However, the recovery was selective rather than broad-based, with the bulk of the gains concentrated in a limited number of stocks instead of being spread across the wider midcap universe.