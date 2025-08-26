PLI nod: Ola Electric share jumps 5% as Gen 3 scooters secure certification; key details

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd rose 5 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced that its Gen 3 scooter portfolio has secured Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification, a move that is expected to boost profitability from the second quarter of FY26.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 51.10 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 48.59. At 10:11 am, the scrip was trading 4.61 per cent higher at Rs 50.83. The counter has surged nearly 28 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 39.58 apiece.

In an exchange filing, Ola Electric said, “Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability. This will directly strengthen our cost structure and margins, enabling us to deliver sustainable growth.”

The certification, granted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging between 13 per cent and 18 per cent of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028.

Ola Electric said that both its Gen 2 and Gen 3 scooter portfolios are now PLI-certified. The Gen 3 range—comprising models like S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh—accounts for a majority of Ola Electric’s current sales.

“As a result, this certification is set to significantly enhance Ola Electric’s profitability from Q2 FY26 onwards,” the company said in an exchange filing.

During its recent annual ‘Sankalp’ event, the EV maker also unveiled new products including the S1 Pro Sport (5.2 kWh and 4 kWh variants), S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh), and Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, with introductory prices starting at Rs 1,49,999. Deliveries for the S1 Pro Sport will commence in January 2026, while the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be available starting this Navratri.

Among technical indicators, the scrip is trading above its 5-day,10-, 20-, 30-, 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but below 150-day and 200-day SMAs.