PNB Housing Finance shares open higher on Q1 earnings, check details  

Shares of PNB Housing Finance gained over 2% in early deals today after the firm announced its Q1 earnings. PNB Housing Finance stock gained 2.24% to a high of Rs 1109.70 against the previous close of Rs 1085.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 28,575 crore on BSE. Total 0.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.34 crore on BSE.

PNB Housing stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 39.47% in one year and risen 22% since the beginning of this year.

The NBFC arm of the state-owned lender PNB said its net profit rose 23% year-on-year in the first quarter to Rs 534 crore compared to Rs 433 crore in the corresponding period last year.

PNB Housing stock ended on a flat note at Rs 1085.35 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1081.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 28,233 crore.

Net interest margin climbed to 3.74% from 3.65%. Asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets ratio decreased to 1.06% from 1.35%.

The firm's pre-provision operating profit also rose 17%, amounting to Rs 632 crore, driven by a 17% increase in net interest income, which stood at Rs 760 crore.

The company's loan assets recorded a 16% year-on-year growth, totalling Rs 77,732 crore, with retail loans contributing Rs 76,923 crore.

Notably, affordable loan assets surged by 143%, reaching Rs 5,744 crore, and emerging markets loans expanded by 20% to Rs 22,701 crore. PNB Housing Finance's focus on high-yielding business has led to a 30% year-on-year disbursement growth in the affordable and emerging markets segment, contributing 50% to the retail disbursement.

"The company’s focus on high-yielding business led to 30% year-on-year disbursement growth in the affordable and emerging markets segment during the quarter contributing 50% in the retail disbursement," managing director Girish Kousgi was quoted as saying in an exchange filing.

The improvement in net profit and asset quality signifies the company's strategic focus on enhancing profitability and asset performance. While the firm experienced robust growth in its retail and affordable loan segments, its financial performance positions it favourably in a competitive market landscape.

The company's future outlook is likely to be influenced by its continued emphasis on high-yielding segments, as suggested in its recent corporate announcements.