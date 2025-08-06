PNB Housing shares climb, snapping 6-session losing streak; what should investors do?

Shares of PNB Housing Finance Ltd gained 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 774.55 on Wednesday, putting an end to their six-session losing streak. The stock recently came under pressure following the resignation of the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

PNB Housing had earlier announced that Girish Kousgi would step down as MD & CEO effective October 28, 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Subsequently, PNB Housing's Board appointed Jatul Anand as Executive Director (non-board member) and Valli Sekar as Chief Business Officer – Affordable Business. Anand will head the 'Prime and Emerging' segments, overseeing sales, credit, product and collections, while Sekar will take full charge of the affordable business vertical.

Commenting on the stock, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said, "Whatever has happened seems like an aberration, and one should now view this stock more carefully as a good buying opportunity. It is available at a significantly discounted price and I don't believe the earnings impact justifies the extent of the price correction we've seen."

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, noted, "The stock witnessed a decent correction following the CEO exit announcement. From a long-term perspective, investors can consider accumulating it on dips."

Advertisement

On the earnings front, the company posted a net profit of Rs 534 crore for Q1 FY26, marking a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Its retail loan asset portfolio also grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 76,923 crore.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 28.08 per cent stake in the housing finance firm.