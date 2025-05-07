Business Today
PNB Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 52%, board declares dividend

Net Profit for Q4’FY25 rose to Rs 4,567 crore against Rs 3,010 Crore in Q4FY’24. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 7, 2025 3:26 PM IST
PNB Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 52%, board declares dividend The PNB Board also approved fund raise of up to Rs 8,000 cr via issuance of Basel III compliant bonds.

State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 51.7% Y-o-Y growth in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Net Profit for Q4’FY25 rose to Rs 4,567 crore against Rs 3,010 Crore in Q4FY’24. The PNB board also approved fund raise of up to Rs 8,000 cr via issuance of Basel III compliant bonds. The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.9 per share. 

Net Interest Income (NII) rose to Rs 10,757 Crore in Q4 FY’25 from Rs 10,363 crore in Q4 FY’24. Return on Assets (RoA) improved by 25 bps to 1.02% in Q4 FY’25 from 0.77% in Q4 FY’24. 

GNPA ratio improved by 178 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 3.95% as on March’25 from 5.73% as on March’24. 

NNPA ratio improved by 33 bps on Y-o-Y basis to 0.40% as on March’25 from 0.73% as on March’24.

Operating profit rose 5.6% to Rs 6776 crore in Q4 FY’25. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 7, 2025 3:17 PM IST
